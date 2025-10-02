NONE THE WISER
PATRICK BULGER: Robbed on the rink
Last roll of the wood condemns accidental bowling initiate to crushing and undeserved defeat on a finely mown battleground deep in KZN
All afternoon, Rob had left his shots short, surprising considering he was the beefiest among us and let out a distinct grunt when the bowl left his hand on its doubtful way down the green strip. When it came to his turn to hurl his bowl down the rinks, an audible sigh would issue from his three teammates. Short again, Rob! Some muttered that his balls lacked legs.
Not that I’m the expert when it comes to the dark arts of lawn bowling. For one thing, I’d only ever played once, so I’m hardly even a novice. I just happened to be meeting friends at a bowls club deep in the south coast when assorted bowlers accosted me as I walked past. Could I join them to make up the numbers on the second fours team? Why pass up an opportunity to make a fool of myself, I thought...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.