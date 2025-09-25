ON THE GRAPEVINE
FIONA McDONALD: Bright future for South African wines
‘There’s Sunshine Inside’ is the slogan taking on global challenges with renewed optimism
A great pub trivia question to stump most punters would be “Who sang the top 20 hit The Future’s so Bright (I Gotta Wear Shades)?” Google would come to the rescue with the answer: Timbuk 3, a US outfit that has long faded into obscurity but left a line that’s outlasted its creators.
There was something of that sentiment on the third and final day of CapeWine 2025, the South African wine industry’s showcase to the rest of the world, held every three years. Wines of South Africa (Wosa) chose that day to reveal its new brand positioning or catchphrase. With Wosa staff walking through the Cape Town International Convention Centre and handing out bright orange-framed sunglasses to exhibitors and attendees, it was hard not to miss the positioning: “There’s Sunshine Inside”...
