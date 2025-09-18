ENVIRONMENT
West Coast in full bloom as nature goes into overdrive
Postberg offers visitors a dazzling display of colour — but there’s no time to procrastinate
18 September 2025 - 05:00
Superlatives abound when visitors describe this year’s spring wild flower display in the West Coast National Park (WCNP): “Breathtaking, the best ever, glorious, a miracle”. And it is indeed beautiful.
SANParks manager Charlene Adams tells the FM ample rains and good weather prompted a 12% increase in August visitor numbers from 20,971 last year to 23,438. A total of 7,500 vehicles accessed the Postberg section of the park for viewing the flowers. September promises to be even better...
