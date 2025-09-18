KALK BAY
Kalk Bay fishing community fights for its heritage
Activist Traci Kwaai is standing up to modern-day apartheid through images and storytelling
18 September 2025 - 05:00
Traci Kwaai has always been deeply connected to the land and the sea along the False Bay coast in Cape Town. As a sixth-generation fisher in Kalk Bay, she wants to make the marine environment and fishing accessible again.
..
