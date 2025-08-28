ON THE GRAPEVINE
FIONA McDONALD: Resurrecting forgotten vineyards
The price — and the passion — behind crafting wines steeped in history and resilience
South Africa is celebrated globally for rediscovering chenin blanc, for harnessing the charms of old, long-neglected vines and resurrecting their fortunes. Producers such as Sadie and Alheit have created their reputations on these forgotten heroes.
But the stories aren’t always of the fairytale kind. Sometimes they hit hard. Nasty and brutal. Heartbreaking. Economically impoverishing. The shiraz vineyard that helped to put Boekenhoutskloof on the map was grubbed up — and the first (then) winemaker Marc Kent knew about it was when he saw a huge Caterpillar digger wrenching and ripping gnarled trunks from the earth...
