Huawei Pura 80 Pro smartphone is built to exceed expectations
Flagship performance, pro-level photography: this device is for those who demand the best from their tech
Huawei is once again pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in smartphone photography with the arrival of the Huawei Pura 80 Pro in SA.
Engineered for users who expect pro-level performance from their device, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro brings together high-end optics, intelligent software and an attention to detail that sets it apart in today’s crowded smartphone space.
Precision hardware, pro-level photography results
The Huawei Pura 80 Pro’s imaging set-up delivers hardware-driven results typically reserved for DSLR camera users.
At the heart of this device is a 50MP Ultra Lighting Camera with a game-changing 1-inch Ultra Lighting Sensor — the largest main sensor ever seen on a non-Ultra phone.
Combined with a 10-stop variable aperture (F1.6 to F4.0) and Huawei's proprietary RYYB pixel arrangement, this means the Huawei Pura 80 Pro captures significantly more light than conventional smartphone cameras.
The result: exceptional clarity, contrast and control in everything from lowlight portraits to fast-moving urban scenes.
Complementing the main camera is a 48MP Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera with a wide F2.1 aperture and optical image stabilisation, enabling crisp detail even at close range.
A 40MP ultra-wide camera offers expansive perspective for landscape and architectural shots, while Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera handles pixel-level colour calibration to maintain accurate, vivid tones across all lighting scenarios.
Paired with AI scene recognition and Super Night Mode, this set-up allows the Huawei Pura 80 Pro to deliver top-tier performance in environments where many phones fall short, from backlit subjects and mixed light settings to late-night streetscapes.
Display, durability and day-to-day power
Built around a 6.8″ Huawei X-True Display, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro offers 1—120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate for smooth interactions. With peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the screen remains clear and legible even in strong sunlight.
It’s also a phone you can rely on. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, it’s water- and dust-resistant, able to withstand high-pressure sprays. The second-generation Kunlun Glass offers 20x stronger drop resistance than previous models, adding another layer of confidence.
Power is handled by a 5,170 mAh battery, supported by 100W Huawei Supercharge and 80W Wireless Supercharge, meaning fast top-ups whether you’re plugged in or going cordless.
Intelligent inside and out
Running on EMUI 15, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro introduces a suite of intelligent features designed to make the device feel responsive, personal and secure.
AI Messaging protects your privacy by hiding content from unauthorised viewers. Smart Control Button with fingerprint recognition offers custom shortcuts. Gesture controls enable seamless hands-free navigation. The always-on display is now more interactive and expressive than ever.
Order your new Huawei Pure 80 Pro now
Whether you’re a content creator, a professional on the move, or simply someone who expects more from their tech, the Huawei Pura 80 Series has been built to exceed expectations.
It’s now available in SA through various retail partners. Act fast to take advantage of these special offers*:
- Vodacom: Get the Huawei Pura 80 Pro for R889 per month over 36 months and receive a free Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395. You also have the option to add on a Watch Fit 4 Pro for just R99 per month over 36 months.
- MTN: Get the Huawei Pura 80 Pro for R899 per month over 36 months and receive a free Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395. You’ll also receive a Mobile Mifi on the Mobile Silver Package.
- Telkom: Get the Huawei Pura 80 Pro for R879 per month over 36 months and receive a free Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395.
- Cell C: Get the Huawei Pura 80 Pro for R1,099 per month over 36 months and receive a free Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395.
Prefer to buy it outright? Visit the Huawei Online Store or Huawei Experience Stores and get yours for R24,999 and enjoy a complimentary Huawei nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9,395*.
For more information about the Huawei Pura 80 Series — which also includes the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra — visit the Huawei website.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.
*Terms and conditions apply.