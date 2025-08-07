NONE THE WISER
PATRICK BULGER: Fingered by fate
More than a chicken wing and a prayer needed to make our national dialogue about the future and not the past
For reasons I can’t quite remember, I once studied history under professors whose expertise was in what is usually a human failing and a liability, namely, an inability to forget the past. To move on and prosper.
From these cardigan-wearers I learnt each human misstep taken in the gloom of antiquity, by slave, serf or sans-culotte, has ineluctably brought us to where we are: paralysed by the past, blinded to the future. Shaped by circumstances not of our own choosing, we are inshallah nonetheless superficially free to completely mess it all up again. And with history, there’s no final episode, so the best or worst is always still to come...
