Juliet Prowse by Juliet Prowse
A namesake niece resurrects the story of a little girl from Vereeniging who went on to stardom in Hollywood
It was a hint of a story, found in the contents of a red suitcase in an attic that inspired Little Juliet Prowse to overcome her fear and impostor syndrome to write her first book — about the extraordinary life of her aunt, known in the family as Big Juliet.
Completing the writing task required determination, resilience and sheer hard work — some of the qualities that made the dancer Juliet go from the then Transvaal to being one of the top entertainers in London, Hollywood and Las Vegas more than 70 years ago. She was briefly engaged to Frank Sinatra and had flings with Elvis Presley and, rumour has it, Warren Beatty (among many suitors). She was said to have had the best legs in the dancing business...
