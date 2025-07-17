Inside South Africa’s race to protect rhinos from poaching
A safari like no other — with chopper, darts and chainsaws
17 July 2025 - 05:00
It’s sunrise in the bushveld, but the sound of engines cuts sharply through the stillness. In a landscape celebrated for its tranquillity, the mechanical drone and two distant specks on the horizon signal that this is no ordinary morning on safari.
The whirring grows louder. A fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter emerge, flying in formation towards us. They slice overhead, low and fast, silencing our gravelly small talk. The fixed-wing veers off; the helicopter banks, dips and lands in a dramatic cloud of dust just a few metres away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.