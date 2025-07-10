NONE THE WISER
PATRICK BULGER: Short back ’n sides, please
Between clippers and camaraderie: an elusive quest for the perfect barber
10 July 2025 - 05:00
I’d always thought the monthly pilgrimage to the barber would get easier as one got older, yet I’m forced to admit my relationship with the red and white pole remains a grudge and a social non-event, even as the hairline recedes.
After a few mindless generalities, you revert to silence. Head tilted, you’ll notice the framed pictures of George Michael clones with extravagant wavy kuifs, but you accept that you’ll soon emerge from the shop looking like the Frikkie of before...
