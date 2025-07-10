Lady Anne Barnard: The Cape’s first influencer
Beautiful and talented, she was a force of nature and a rebel with a deeply moral cause
When Lady Anne Barnard first set eyes on Table Mountain in May 1797, she was — like generations of travellers after her — instantly transfixed. “What do I see,” she wrote in her journal. “Is it a vision of a poet’s fancy … or a painter’s dream?”
Lady Anne Lindsay (her maiden name) was born in 1750, the eldest child of a Scottish earl. She grew up to be a beautiful, talented (one of her ballads was set to music by Joseph Haydn) and fiercely independent woman. Her family, who had plenty of titles but not much cash, thought they could marry her off to swell the coffers. But despite the attention of numerous suitors, she said no every time...
