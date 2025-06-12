The lions that hunt in the surf
The kings of the jungle also reign on some desert dunes by the ocean
12 June 2025 - 05:00
Namibia has lions that live in a desert, can swim up to 400m and prey on an unlikely food source: seals.
These big cats of the Skeleton Coast are the first documented maritime lions — the only ones on earth living in the dunes near the ocean. Their presence has posed unfortunate surprises for anglers and tourists, prompting a closer look at what the future of these “vanishing kings” might be...
