The bold mission to save Marion Island’s seabirds — and turn back the clock
To save the island’s seabirds, conservationists are meticulously planning the largest invasive mouse eradication operation in history
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Anton Wolfaardt has mice on his mind: the South African scientist is leading a project to free Marion Island, 1,900km southeast of Cape Town, of the rodents.
The Mouse-Free Marion Project on the South African-administered island in the Southern Indian Ocean is a partnership between BirdLife South Africa and the South African government to eliminate invasive house mice from the island. If successful, it will be the largest invasive mouse eradication operation in history...
