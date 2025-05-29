The Huawei Mate X6 is built for leaders who move fast and work smart
Engineered with business in mind, this foldable smartphone delivers power, portability and performance in one sleek package
Foldable smartphones were once seen as futuristic luxuries, more style than substance. But with the Huawei Mate X6, that perception changes entirely. This isn’t just a funky piece of tech but a smart, scalable business tool for professionals who demand power, portability, and performance in one seamless package.
Whether you’re leading a team, travelling between meetings, or building a brand from your phone, the Mate X6 delivers functionality that turns your pocket into a productive workspace. It’s Huawei’s most advanced foldable yet, engineered with business in mind.
A design that means business
Professionals don’t have time for fragility. They need devices that perform under pressure. The Huawei Mate X6 is built with a precision-engineered hinge made from 100% Rocket Steel, offering 27% more strength than its predecessor.
The exterior screen is protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass, 25 times more resistant to drops, while the inner display is reinforced with a carbon fibre plate that boosts rigidity by 65%.
Despite this robust construction, the device remains remarkably sleek, weighing just 239g and measuring only 9.85mm when folded. The result is a foldable that is durable enough for travel, slim enough for your pocket, and polished enough for the boardroom.
Two screens, one seamless workflow
Business doesn’t happen in silos and neither should your smartphone. The Huawei Mate X6 features two brilliant OLED displays: a 6.45″ external screen for quick tasks and notifications, and a 7.93″ internal screen for immersive productivity. It is ideal for reviewing documents, joining a video call, or juggling client messages, as it gives you the flexibility to manage it all with ease.
Both screens are sharp, bright and responsive, with the external screen reaching a peak brightness of 2,500 nits and the internal one hitting 1,800 nits. Adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz ensure your experience is not just fast, but also energy-efficient.
Multitasking reimagined
One of the Huawei Mate X6’s most powerful business features is its Live Multitasking capability. With the screen unfolded, you can run up to three apps at once, reference a document, draft an email, and join a virtual meeting without switching devices or losing your place.
EMUI 15 — the latest version of Huawei’s operating system — enhances this with intelligent split-screen functions, app continuity, and a distraction-free layout. You can expand one app to full screen while keeping others open in the background, making it easier to stay in flow and maintain momentum throughout your day.
Capture, share and lead with confidence
As a business professional, you understand that image quality matters, especially if you showcase products, share team updates, or build your personal brand.
The Huawei Mate X6 is equipped with Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera system, featuring 1.5-million spectral channels that improve colour accuracy by 120%. Your photos will reflect real skin tones, sharp contrast and true-to-life detail, even in mixed lighting.
A 50MP main camera with 10 adjustable aperture sizes puts control in your hands. At the same time, the telephoto macro lens lets you capture everything from wide conference settings to intricate visual details, which is ideal for marketing, content creation or collaboration.
Cool under pressure
High performance often means high heat, but not here. The Huawei Mate X6 distributes heat across both screen modules, increasing dissipation by 30%. It also integrates ultra-high thermal conductivity graphene, delivering a 33% improvement in cooling efficiency. Even under heavy multitasking or extended video calls, the device remains smooth, stable and cool to the touch.
Huawei’s commitment to research and development makes the Huawei Mate X6 a standout in the business foldable space. With over 10% of annual revenue invested in research and a top-10 global ranking for innovation, Huawei continues to lead with smart, reliable engineering that empowers the people who use it.
The foldable that works as hard as you do
The Huawei Mate X6 isn’t a compromise between work and style. It’s the ultimate combination of both. It’s tough, refined, and made for professionals who expect more from mobile tech.
For business people scaling an organisation, managing remote teams, or navigating hybrid work, this foldable keeps you in control.
Upgrade your workday with the Huawei Mate X6. Now available online and through select business partners across SA.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.