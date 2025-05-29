The Huawei Mate X6 is built for leaders who move fast and work smart

Foldable smartphones were once seen as futuristic luxuries, more style than substance. But with the Huawei Mate X6, that perception changes entirely. This isn’t just a funky piece of tech but a smart, scalable business tool for professionals who demand power, portability, and performance in one seamless package.

Whether you’re leading a team, travelling between meetings, or building a brand from your phone, the Mate X6 delivers functionality that turns your pocket into a productive workspace. It’s Huawei’s most advanced foldable yet, engineered with business in mind.

A design that means business

Professionals don’t have time for fragility. They need devices that perform under pressure. The Huawei Mate X6 is built with a precision-engineered hinge made from 100% Rocket Steel, offering 27% more strength than its predecessor.

The exterior screen is protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass, 25 times more resistant to drops, while the inner display is reinforced with a carbon fibre plate that boosts rigidity by 65%.