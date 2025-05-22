SPORT & TV
Pitch perfect
Welsh underdogs Wrexham climb the log in reality TV — and in real life
22 May 2025 - 05:00
Wrexham, you may have heard of them. If you’re the local authority on what’s going on in the lower echelons of the British football leagues, you certainly have.
But you’re more likely to have heard of them because four years ago they were bought by two actor-celebrities, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and sitcom actor Rob McElhenney...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.