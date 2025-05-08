Remembering Bram Fischer
50 years ago this week, one of apartheid’s most prominent Afrikaner opponents died — a prisoner in the town of his birth
08 May 2025 - 05:00
When it came to choosing a lead defence lawyer, Nelson Mandela and his co-accused in the Rivonia Trial wanted only one man. But Bram Fischer QC was reluctant to accept.
Fischer wasn’t just close friends with the accused — as the leader of the South African Communist Party he was an important political comrade and a frequent visitor to Liliesleaf farm. He was supposed to be there for the meeting of the Umkhonto we Sizwe high command during which many of the triallists were arrested...
