ON THE GRAPEVINE
When the (wine) glass is more than half full
The Diemersdal winemakers have a see-through method of producing sauvignon blanc, South Africa’s popular summer and sunshine wine
20 March 2025 - 05:00
“The Globe Sauvignon Blanc embodies the forward-thinking spirit of Diemersdal Estate, it exemplifies the innovative legacy of the Louw family, marking a milestone as the first South African wine to be fermented and matured in a unique 220-liter glass globe.
“This entirely neutral vessel preserves the pure essence of the terroir, delivering unparalleled varietal expression. Great wine is timeless, reflecting the Louw family’s dedication to upholding Diemersdal’s trusted legacy with visionary flair.”..
