Make your impact known: enter the 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

Madame Clicquot was just 27 when she took the reins of Maison Veuve Clicquot, in a time when women had no seat at the business table, nor the right to open a bank account. Instead of merely accepting the status quo and conforming to these limitations, she shattered the mould — she revolutionised the industry by pioneering vintage champagne, the riddling table and the first known blended rosé.

Her visionary spirit and relentless determination broke barriers, setting a precedent for generations of women to come — to this day, her story serves as a bold blueprint for modern entrepreneurs who dare to lead on their own terms.

As part of Veuve Clicquot’s mission to empower women in business, the Maison created the Veuve Clicquot Bold International Barometer — a pioneering study launched in 2019 to track the evolution of female entrepreneurship worldwide. The Barometer, which is a key pillar of the Bold by Veuve Clicquot programme, offers critical insights into the challenges, triumphs and mindset of women entrepreneurs, helping to shape the future of female leadership.

In SA, the appetite for entrepreneurship is strong. The latest findings reveal a compelling truth: South African women are driving business like never before. In 2023, 61% of South African women identified as entrepreneurs, with the highest participation among those aged 20 to 29. Despite the survey suggesting that the rate of global female entrepreneurship has slowed, the country defies the trend, standing out as a leader in female-driven business.

Now, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award seeks to fuel this momentum. Businesswomen who are ready to be recognised for their business achievements are invited to enter the 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award now.

How to enter

Entries are open to trailblazing women who are official residents of SA, with businesses based or operating in the country:





To enter the Bold Woman Award , candidates must be founders or have been CEOs of a company for more than five years, have demonstrated transformation and evolution in their field, and supported growth for at least two years while maintaining an ethical approach to business.

To enter the Bold Future Award, candidates must be the founders or CEOs of a company that has been in existence for less than five years. In that time, the candidate must have made a significant contribution to the success of their company by instilling a sense of entrepreneurship and have made a tangible contribution to transformation in an existing market, while bringing ethical change to the company.

Three finalists in each category will be selected by an esteemed panel of independent judges, and will be invited to attend the Bold Woman Award ceremony on July 16 where one laureate in each of the categories will be announced.

The Bold Woman Award winner will travel to Reims, France, for an immersion in the history, tradition, and luxury of Maison Veuve Clicquot.

Business leaders and role models who are ready to be recognised for their remarkable success are invited to enter the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award by completing a simple form via the Maison’s Bold Open Data Base website. This database connects and elevates female entrepreneurs globally, offering visibility, networking and community support.

Entries open on March 3 and close on April 13 2025.

