SMALL HARBOURS
Sea change on the horizon for Hout Bay
Plans to make it a little V&A, but locals say they want to be part of it
27 February 2025 - 05:00
Tucked away in a valley behind Table Mountain, Hout Bay harbour offers a good day out for tourists and locals alike. However, years of neglect have allowed parts of the harbour to fall into disrepair.
Now the department of public works & infrastructure has ambitious plans for the harbour. It plans to turn it into the next V&A Waterfront. Some of the locals, however, are worried they may be left out of any development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.