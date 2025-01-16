Drain away strain on the Elgin Train
Steam engine takes tourists from the V&A Waterfront to an Overberg market
16 January 2025 - 05:00
It is 7am on a Saturday at the Harbour Bridge platform near the V&A Waterfront. Tourists, some in family groups, are brimming with excitement waiting to board the steam train to Elgin in the Overberg. Many passengers are eager to get a takeaway coffee before the train leaves. We are soon shown to our seats.
This is a throwback to a bygone era. The check-in and registration are seamless, as is getting to your seat where your name is ticked off a list. There is also an online check-in option the day before the journey, which passengers are encouraged to use. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.