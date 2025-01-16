CRICKET
All set for Lord’s
Proteas may be underdogs in the World Test Championship final, but they have what counts
16 January 2025 - 05:00
The Proteas faced four Tests of the home summer against Sri Lanka and Pakistan with a known goal: to win three of the four.
This was because they needed three wins to qualify for one of the first two places in the World Test Championship (WTC). Finishing in third wouldn’t count. Only two teams can contest the final, to be hosted by Lord’s in early June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.