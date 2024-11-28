‘The Station Strangler’ — when fear stalked the Cape Flats
The Showmax drama deals with serial murders that also became a political ploy
28 November 2024 - 05:00
From the late 1980s to the mid-1990s fear was rife in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats. During this time 21 children and an adult went missing. All were found dead, buried in dunes.
A Showmax documentary, The Station Strangler, now explores how an apparent serial killer traumatised a generation on the Flats. The drama was directed by Nadine Cloete, who grew up with the story. “This was the bogeyman of our time,” she tells the FM...
