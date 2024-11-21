FOOTBALL
Today Africa, tomorrow the world
Sundowns see glory — and a lot of cash in Fifa’s new global tournament
A thrilling win for Mamelodi Sundowns over Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek in the 2016 African Champions League final at Atteridgeville remains one of the finer international moments for South African football.
Not only the decisive nature of the 3-0 scoreline and the thrill of a near-perfect performance, but also the potential it held for the start of a dynasty that could dominate for an extended period. The deep pockets of billionaire Patrice Motsepe, happy to indulge his coach Pitso Mosimane with almost every player he desired, threatened to allow Sundowns to run rampant through African football and go on to compete beyond the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.