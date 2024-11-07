Wind of promise whistles in the willows
There’s plenty of cause for gloom around the world — and then there’s the Proteas, whose Test team are blossoming just in time to perk up Christmas
07 November 2024 - 05:00
There are few deeper pleasures in sport than watching a team you love take shape. Some pleasures are immediate, more visceral, but watching 11 individuals blend into something more than the sum of their parts is drama of subtle splendour, almost an honour.
It was difficult for the Proteas to know who or what they were last summer — and for various good reasons. For one, new coach Shukri Conrad was bedding down...
