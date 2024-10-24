SOLAR SYSTEM
How a solar superstorm could send Earth back to the Stone Age
Given our reliance on satellites and GPS, the world would come to a standstill if there’s another ‘Carrington event’
24 October 2024 - 05:00
Mpho Tshisaphungo may be a scientist steeped in maths and physics, but she is not the cold, cerebral, dispassionate kind. You can tell by the way she interrupts her presentation on the intricacies of sunspots to exclaim: “Just look at this CME, it’s so beautiful!”
Tshisaphungo is head of the space weather centre that the South African National Space Agency (Sansa) runs in Hermanus, where she and her team devote much of their time to monitoring the sun and the various ways it can bring humans joy and misery...
