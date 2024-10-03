How to take a faltering school to excellence
Many state schools are struggling and underresourced. But one of them has shown that with determination and planning they can be made to flourish, financially and academically
03 October 2024 - 05:00
The measure of a “top high school” is more than the matric results it achieves. Education experts agree that extracurricular activities round out a high school education by building character, developing social maturity and strengthening a sense of community involvement — qualities that cannot be learnt from a textbook or an online course.
The cherry on top is to know that pupils who participate in extracurricular activities are also more likely to succeed academically...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.