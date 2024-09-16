Why your will is the most important document you’ll ever sign

Your signature is used at big moments in life. Signing an employment contract for a new job. Saying “I do” to the love of your life. Registering the birth of your new baby. Qualifying for vehicle finance and driving off in a new set of wheels. Becoming a homeowner by putting your signature to a home loan agreement at the bank.

Our hearts beat faster in these moments. They are the things we live and work for. These are important milestones and shared experiences with the people we care about. Your signature is your personal commitment to each one of these.

While you'll sign many important documents in your life, none is more significant than your last will and testament — it validates this essential document. Without your signature, and those of accompanying witnesses’, the Master of the High Court essentially rules your will invalid unless proven otherwise, but this is not easy to do.

In the last 12 years, the wills and estates specialists at Capital Legacy have helped hundreds of thousands of South Africans draft their wills, get them signed, witnessed and into safe custody. They do this as they know that without a signed will, you set your family up for chaos and drama when you pass away.