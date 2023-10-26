Fright night in Cape Town
The South African Horrorfest is hitting Cape Town for its 19th consecutive year. Not just for hardened horror fans, it’s all about encouraging South Africans to try something new
26 October 2023 - 05:00
Like many teens growing up in 1980s South Africa, Sonja Ruppersberg and Paul Blom remember attending basement screenings of cult classics such as Night of the Living Dead and re-enacting scenes from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Of course, these weren’t films you’d catch at the local movie theatre; under the Calvinistic strictures of the apartheid state, they were illegal.
“I saw them because friends brought them in from outside,” Ruppersberg tells the FM — an echo of Blom, who got copies from a friend’s dad, who smuggled them in from Germany...
