Standard Bank Private and WineX host SA’s premier wine festival

The best of the Cape’s famed vineyards are coming to Joburg for the biggest and most vibrant wine event in the southern hemisphere: Standard Bank WineX.

On at the Sandton Convention Centre from October 25-27, this three-night festival aims to bring like-minded wine enthusiasts together, giving them a chance to forge relationships and create great memories, while sampling exceptional vintages.

“During turbulent [economic] times, when everyone is trying to keep up with day-to-day demands, it’s important to take a moment to pursue our passions and make new connections over a shared interest,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, head of marketing for Personal and Private Banking SA at Standard Bank, the event’s new title sponsor.

“At Standard Bank Private, we believe there’s a story in every glass of beautifully crafted SA wine. Partnering with WineX is an opportunity for us to contribute to the legacy of a growing wine appreciation culture in the country,” adds Bridgette Kruger, head of Private Banking Clients.

What you can expect from the 2024 edition of WineX

The story of WineX is as rich as the culture it preserves. It began almost 50 years ago and now attracts a wine-savvy crowd of up to 10,000 attendees in Gauteng and hosts regional shows across the country.

At the upcoming Joburg festival, you can look forward to sampling wines, cap classiques, ports and pot-still brandies from over 150 exhibitors; the who’s who of the South African wine scene.