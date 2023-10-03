Standard Bank Private and WineX host SA’s premier wine festival
Not to be missed, this three-night festival brings the best of the Cape's famed vineyards to Joburg
The best of the Cape’s famed vineyards are coming to Joburg for the biggest and most vibrant wine event in the southern hemisphere: Standard Bank WineX.
On at the Sandton Convention Centre from October 25-27, this three-night festival aims to bring like-minded wine enthusiasts together, giving them a chance to forge relationships and create great memories, while sampling exceptional vintages.
“During turbulent [economic] times, when everyone is trying to keep up with day-to-day demands, it’s important to take a moment to pursue our passions and make new connections over a shared interest,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, head of marketing for Personal and Private Banking SA at Standard Bank, the event’s new title sponsor.
“At Standard Bank Private, we believe there’s a story in every glass of beautifully crafted SA wine. Partnering with WineX is an opportunity for us to contribute to the legacy of a growing wine appreciation culture in the country,” adds Bridgette Kruger, head of Private Banking Clients.
What you can expect from the 2024 edition of WineX
The story of WineX is as rich as the culture it preserves. It began almost 50 years ago and now attracts a wine-savvy crowd of up to 10,000 attendees in Gauteng and hosts regional shows across the country.
At the upcoming Joburg festival, you can look forward to sampling wines, cap classiques, ports and pot-still brandies from over 150 exhibitors; the who’s who of the South African wine scene.
At Standard Bank Private, we believe there’s a story in every glass of beautifully crafted SA wineBridgette Kruger, head of Private Banking Clients, Standard Bank
The line-up includes over 800 wines, most of which are from the Cape, together with a selection of international wines and champagnes.
There will also be speciality meats, olives, cheese and chocolates on offer, giving you the opportunity to pause between wine tastings to enjoy a light meal or a wholesome snack.
What are you waiting for? Book your tickets for WineX now.
Promoting growth of the wine industry
Recognising the importance of skills development in the hospitality sector, Standard Bank Private, together with WineX, will sponsor a specialised training course — aimed at transforming servers in the industry into proficient wine waiters or sommeliers — with the Cape Wine Academy.
Through this investment, Standard Bank Private aims to promote inclusivity within the local wine industry, ensuring that more individuals can elevate their careers and contribute to the rich tapestry of Africa’s wine and culinary scene.
UCount Rewards members can explore even more wines online
To make even more vinous discoveries, why not join the Wine-of-the-Month Club? This club offers local wine aficionados the chance to purchase some of the best South African wines at affordable prices — and, if you’re a Standard Bank UCount Rewards member, you can even do so by redeeming your rewards points.
As a UCount Rewards member, you’ll also earn 2% back in reward points when shopping online from the Wine-of-the-Month Club website using your personal Standard Bank credit or cheque card.
To find out more about UCount Rewards, visit Ucount.standardbank.co.za
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.