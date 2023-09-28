Veldskoen: the ‘sole of South Africa’
Veldskoen has quickly built a global footprint. Recent expansion plans suggest it’s not done yet
28 September 2023 - 05:02
It hasn’t taken long for Veldskoen to become one of the country’s more popular home-grown brands. “If someone says ‘what is South Africa?’ it’s the Springboks, it’s Nelson Mandela, it’s braai and it’s Veldskoen,” says Nick Dreyer, co-founder of the shoe brand.
Of course, it has helped that some high-profile fans have sported its products — think Prince Harry, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and former Australian rugby star David Campese. And that its US business is half-owned by actor Ashton Kutcher, and Mark Cuban of reality show Shark Tank fame...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.