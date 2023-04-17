Are you a trailblazer in business? Enter the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards

Do you know the legend of Madame Clicquot?

One of the original Bold Women in business, she took the reins of Maison Veuve Clicquot after being widowed in 1805 — a period when women couldn’t open their own bank account, let alone independently own or run a company. And, did we mention she was just 27 at the time?

Madame Clicquot not only propelled Veuve Clicquot to success, helping to transform it into the prestigious French champagne house it is today, but revolutionised the entire champagne industry.