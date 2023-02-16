Auction of a lifetime

The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
It was an event that featured some of the most exotic items for auction you’ll ever hope to see on the block. And 500 of South Africa’s wealthiest people stumped up R12m for these items at the first Imibala Summer Gala last week, at the Vergelegen Wine Estate.
This money all goes to the Imibala Trust, founded by Gaynor Rupert in 2002. The trust has been helping children from poor families in the Helderberg basin and in Graaff-Reinet ever since. Among its commendable works has been providing more than 80,000 children with school clothes...
