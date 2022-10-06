Capitec’s share price has been shooting the lights out for years. But with the bank at such a premium to its peers, it was inevitable that cracks would start to emerge
Mbalula has been given 20 days to come up with a plan to stop the taxi mafia — upping the ante for other lawless sectors
Pulling out of the $4.7bn acquisition may have prevented a long court battle
If SA’s mining sector is a barometer of the social pressures facing the country, the current situation is disturbing, to say the least. Between illegal mining, mafia-like extortion rackets and ...
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
The name sounds more like a monument from ancient Greece than an apartment block and hotel, but Acsiopolis (pronounced ak-shop-oh-liss) is about as modern-day Sandton as it gets.
Even on the overly ostentatious Sandton skyline the building makes a statement with its imposing size — and that’s before you get to the amenities inside. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Inside Sandton’s new R1.2bn mini-city
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
The name sounds more like a monument from ancient Greece than an apartment block and hotel, but Acsiopolis (pronounced ak-shop-oh-liss) is about as modern-day Sandton as it gets.
Even on the overly ostentatious Sandton skyline the building makes a statement with its imposing size — and that’s before you get to the amenities inside. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.