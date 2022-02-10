WIN A BURSARY | Open the door to your future while still in high school

Pupils can prepare themselves for the workforce by accessing interactive online courses trusted by global organisations.

Boston Online Home Education focuses on critical thinking and soft skills in addition to regular academic material, to ensure that students are ready for the world of work and a challenging future.

To add value to students and their CVs, the education provider offers Harvard ManageMentor® online courses as part of its programmes, to build essential soft skills for a global workplace.

Boston Online Home Education gives SA students the tools to open international doors while studying locally.

In a global world of technology, internet, communication and skills, our youth must be able to compete internationally, and the acquisition of soft skills and their application in training and assessments is highly valued.

Boston Online Home Education's aim is for its high school students to hone their work readiness while gaining those soft skills that will enhance their higher education, allow them to work better in teams and be better leaders.

While high school may seem early to develop such capabilities, Boston Online Home Education believes it is ideal as the world moves into the fourth industrial revolution. Both the workplace and higher education have evolved. These skills are essential to allow pupils to make the most of the opportunities that come their way.

Students develop themselves with short courses in the most in-demand skills for today’s job market. Topics include leading teams, project management, strategic thinking and much more.

Boston Online Home Education gives students the skills, tools and basic knowledge to compete in the global workforce. Its short courses include essential business topics, provided in an interactive manner, and insights from industry experts, thought leaders and top publications.

The courses are achievable and realistic. Based on self-paced learning, each course takes about two hours to complete; is broken up into three to five lessons; and has its own study guide. At the end, students assess their comprehension with a scenario-based assessment. Achieve more than 70% and you will be rewarded with a certificate of completion to add to your resume.

“While we value our local accreditation, adding an international flavour adds great value to any CV,” says Boston Online Home Education CEO Eli Katz.

