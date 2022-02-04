Life

FREE TO READ | Travel takes us to Botswana

Will business travel be able to reboot? We also look at the offerings from Paarl's Avondale Estate

04 February 2022 - 17:02
Image: Financial Mail/SAHO/123RF/Anton Samsonov

Travel may have become more confusing in these days of Covid-19 and we will have to rely on vaccination certificates, digital immunity passports and other innovations to simplify matters.

In this issue of Travel we explore one place we’ve long been able to visit — Botswana — and, while the country has gone through tough times too, it has acted in the interest of keeping travellers and people employed in its economically vital hospitality industry safe and healthy. We also explore why the Okavango Delta ticks all the right boxes.

In addition we look at a couple of reasons (all in one place) why Paarl should be on your radar, and also weigh in on the hot topic of how soon and to what extent business travel will bounce back.

ALSO READ:

Hiking bug bites South Africans

After months of being cooped up due to Covid restrictions, South Africans headed into the hills to stretch their limbs. For many, that was when the ...
Life
1 day ago

By the numbers | Passport power: where SA ranks

192 countries allow citizens of Japan and Singapore without a visa, making these passports the most powerful in the world
News & Fox
1 week ago

Tourism economy: locals to the rescue

Domestic tourists turned up in numbers, making a considerable difference to some parts of the industry
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hiking bug bites South Africans
Life / Travel
2.
The secret to Mastrantonio’s longevity
Life / Food
3.
These are the 25 best adventure destinations in ...
Life / Travel
4.
Iced out: the end of the frozen yogurt craze?
Life / Food
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Peter Thiel, Silicon Valley’s ...
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.