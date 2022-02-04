FREE TO READ | Travel takes us to Botswana

Travel may have become more confusing in these days of Covid-19 and we will have to rely on vaccination certificates, digital immunity passports and other innovations to simplify matters.

In this issue of Travel we explore one place we’ve long been able to visit — Botswana — and, while the country has gone through tough times too, it has acted in the interest of keeping travellers and people employed in its economically vital hospitality industry safe and healthy. We also explore why the Okavango Delta ticks all the right boxes.

In addition we look at a couple of reasons (all in one place) why Paarl should be on your radar, and also weigh in on the hot topic of how soon and to what extent business travel will bounce back.