Life Lockdown heats up SA's libidos Lockdowns are helping us get in touch with our sensual side

Picture the scene, Joburg circa 1988. A car pulls up and a man in a trench coat, fedora and fake moustache emerges and high-tails it into a seedy 24-hour sex shop.

He looks around to make sure he hasn’t been spotted — relieved to go unrecognised by the judgmental eyes of suburban SA. Not that this was the worst of his worries: during the days of the verkrampte apartheid state, sex toys were completely illegal...