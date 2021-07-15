Life Wonderbag bags carbon credits The Wonderbag helps address climate change and empowers rural women BL PREMIUM

Growing up in apartheid SA in a strict, patriarchal home had a profound impact on Sarah Collins. Effectively, she was raised by a caregiver on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal, where she learnt how to speak Zulu fluently, developing a love of the language and culture.

"When you grow up in a patriarchal home and don’t find your place in the home, it can cause a deep void which translates into a deep passion to address the status quo of women … That’s where I’ve spent my whole life," says Collins...