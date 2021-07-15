Wonderbag bags carbon credits
The Wonderbag helps address climate change and empowers rural women
15 July 2021 - 05:00
Growing up in apartheid SA in a strict, patriarchal home had a profound impact on Sarah Collins. Effectively, she was raised by a caregiver on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal, where she learnt how to speak Zulu fluently, developing a love of the language and culture.
"When you grow up in a patriarchal home and don’t find your place in the home, it can cause a deep void which translates into a deep passion to address the status quo of women … That’s where I’ve spent my whole life," says Collins...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now