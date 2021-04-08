Life Offices go anticorporate Personal choice and privacy are increasingly important to workers BL PREMIUM

Steelcase, which sells office furniture across the world, says that contrary to predictions, most workers need to be at an office because work "in its essence is a social endeavour".

Employees come to offices for two main reasons: to connect with other people and to have access to technology they don’t carry in their backpacks. "The office didn’t go away, but it’s evolving into something fundamentally different."..