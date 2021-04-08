Offices go anticorporate
Personal choice and privacy are increasingly important to workers
08 April 2021 - 05:00
Steelcase, which sells office furniture across the world, says that contrary to predictions, most workers need to be at an office because work "in its essence is a social endeavour".
Employees come to offices for two main reasons: to connect with other people and to have access to technology they don’t carry in their backpacks. "The office didn’t go away, but it’s evolving into something fundamentally different."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now