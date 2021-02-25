Life An iconic wine farm has trees on the up BL PREMIUM

Trees — they’re the new grapes. Well, perhaps not quite but where Vergelegen, the 300-year-old Somerset West wine farm is concerned, they’re certainly a growing prospect. In fact, the historic brand has just announced it plans to plant 7,500 trees over the next 10 years.

If you’ve been to any of the globally renowned botanical gardens, like those at Kew in London, you’ll know that tree-visiting is big business. There, for example, the UK’s largest chestnut-leaved oak really gets the crowds going. There are 14,000 trees on the Kew property, but even being able to amble through several thousand appeals greatly...