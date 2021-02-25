An iconic wine farm has trees on the up
25 February 2021 - 05:00
Trees — they’re the new grapes. Well, perhaps not quite but where Vergelegen, the 300-year-old Somerset West wine farm is concerned, they’re certainly a growing prospect. In fact, the historic brand has just announced it plans to plant 7,500 trees over the next 10 years.
If you’ve been to any of the globally renowned botanical gardens, like those at Kew in London, you’ll know that tree-visiting is big business. There, for example, the UK’s largest chestnut-leaved oak really gets the crowds going. There are 14,000 trees on the Kew property, but even being able to amble through several thousand appeals greatly...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now