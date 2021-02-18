Life DESIGN: Look on the bright side of life This year’s design trends offer a feel-good antidote to the doom and gloom BL PREMIUM

2021 doesn’t show any signs of letting up yet and we’re all in need of a pick-me-up. What better way to lift the mood than to incorporate some feel-good factor into the fabric of your daily surroundings? This desire, need even, for upliftment is coming through strongly in the design trends we’re seeing emerge for the year — I’m totally on board with anything that raises the energy levels in a room.

These décor directions are all about creating cocooning, soothing spaces that speak to our need for comfort, connection and serenity...