DESIGN: Look on the bright side of life
This year’s design trends offer a feel-good antidote to the doom and gloom
18 February 2021 - 05:00
2021 doesn’t show any signs of letting up yet and we’re all in need of a pick-me-up. What better way to lift the mood than to incorporate some feel-good factor into the fabric of your daily surroundings? This desire, need even, for upliftment is coming through strongly in the design trends we’re seeing emerge for the year — I’m totally on board with anything that raises the energy levels in a room.
These décor directions are all about creating cocooning, soothing spaces that speak to our need for comfort, connection and serenity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now