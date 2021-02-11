Life SHOPPING: Discounts for just one day What an online deal site says about us BL PREMIUM

In the early-ish hours between 6am and 8am on weekdays, Joburgers are doing most of their trawling on OneDayOnly.co.za, the site that discounts different products daily. Cape Town starts slightly later, gaining browsing momentum from about 7am onwards. Come lunchtime and online buying has levelled out for both cities.

Apart from indicating a different get-up-and-go pace for the country’s two major cities, what else does the strangely addictive local buying site tell us about ourselves as consumers? Are we all scrolling through its morning mailers only to be almost demonically compelled to buy things we’d never thought of before? An electric water flosser! An under-the-bed shoe organiser! Into the basket they go...