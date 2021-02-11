Life History SA’s long, toxic relationship with alcohol bans Alcohol bans might be very of the moment, but they’re not new to SA, write Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall. This article is based on the writers’ research for their book Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in SA, from the VOC to the ANC BL PREMIUM

It’s coming up to a year since alcohol sales were first prohibited as part of SA’s Covid lockdown strategy. Right now, though many people in the country are weeping tears of joy into their single malt because booze sales are back on again, it seems clear that the success of the on-again, off-again bans in reducing pressure on our hospitals has got the government interested in developing more long-termcurbs to alcohol sales and consumption.

Alcohol restrictions have a long history in SA — though this is the first time that the bans have affected citizens of all races...