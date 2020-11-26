Watches: Timepiece news to know about

Omega’s popular Speedmaster and Seamaster collections have been stealing the media spotlight recently, with the moon landing anniversary last year and the forthcoming Bond movie No Time to Die. The film’s release has been delayed a second time (until 2021) because of the pandemic.

It must be said, though, that the brand’s new Constellation is a master in its own right and possibly more deserving of our attention. The collection has long been the manufacturer’s symbol of unrivalled precision in watchmaking, with its origins dating back to the early 1900s and the famous era of observatory trials, once the Academy Awards of chronometry, when Omega set the first of numerous world records.

The first Constellation model was launched in 1952, with its characteristic 12-segment "pie-pan" domed dial. However, the Manhattan models released in 1982 introduced the familiar look we recognise today. The most notable features, which have remained an integral part of the Constellation collection, include the four claws, the barrel-shaped case, the mono-link integrated bracelet and indexes on the bezel. While the claws are now a decorative feature, they were originally designed as functional clamps to help compress the gaskets at the caseback and glass to improve water resistance.