Designs to doll up your home

These two KZN design outfits have new products to covet.

Clinton Friedman

Clinton Friedman’s new TOM planter system takes greening your home to the next level. "I want to change the living with plants experience. Deconstruct it. Make it naturally more simple, but not less sophisticated," says the Durban designer. Standing for "timeless, intuitive, modular", the TOM system is created from two core substances; composite concrete and treated steel. Both materials allow for a range of colours and design configurations and the planters can be used indoors and outdoors. "The approach is deeply tied to its functionality. Components are simply slotted together and held in place by their own form and gravity; no tools, only hands required. This means upgrades and maintenance are also as easy as adding or swapping out one part for another," Friedman says.

We like the African meets Scandinavian aesthetic, but it’s especially key that the system comes with a durable "intuitive watering system" plant liner. This allows for simple water management and even the least green of fingers to care for their plants successfully.

shop.clintonfriedman.com