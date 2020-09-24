inbox
Designs to doll up your home
These two KZN design outfits have new products to covet
Clinton Friedman
Clinton Friedman’s new TOM planter system takes greening your home to the next level. "I want to change the living with plants experience. Deconstruct it. Make it naturally more simple, but not less sophisticated," says the Durban designer. Standing for "timeless, intuitive, modular", the TOM system is created from two core substances; composite concrete and treated steel. Both materials allow for a range of colours and design configurations and the planters can be used indoors and outdoors. "The approach is deeply tied to its functionality. Components are simply slotted together and held in place by their own form and gravity; no tools, only hands required. This means upgrades and maintenance are also as easy as adding or swapping out one part for another," Friedman says.
We like the African meets Scandinavian aesthetic, but it’s especially key that the system comes with a durable "intuitive watering system" plant liner. This allows for simple water management and even the least green of fingers to care for their plants successfully.
Douglas & Douglas
The talented Douglas & Douglas team never fail to delight with their innovative take on everyday items that we all need in our homes.
Take, for example, their new range of handles. They perfectly blend classic and contemporary, form and function to create statement pieces that will spruce up any door.
They’ve also added a new cabinet to their already fabulous range of furniture. Called The Alchemist, it’s nostalgic and new at the same time, with frosted glass doors hinting at the contents within. It’s available in three colours — Amarula, Spice and Ebony — and a great choice whether you’re looking for a pantry cupboard or a drinks cabinet, or just need stylish extra storage.
Then, for your bathroom, they’ve designed a simple yet sophisticated soap dish called the Soap Butler. The powder-coated steel soap dish, available in white or black, includes removable coconut fibre soap rests. These keep your soap dry in between uses so your soap bar lasts longer.
