Style alert with local design powerhouses

CLASSICAL COOL

SA fashion powerhouse Colleen Eitzen has launched a new website showcasing her timeless contemporary designs and an online store where you can purchase her daywear, occasion wear, vacation collection and accessories. Prospective buyers are aided by product descriptions, size guides and styling notes.

Eitzen eschews trends in favour of longevity. We’re loving her range of statement coats and wraps ideal for mid-season layering, prepping for spring by selecting stylish dresses and dreaming of summer while browsing the one-of-a-kind holiday wraps crafted from saris.

"I aim for equal parts fashion and function, luxury and liveability in my styles to create clothes that become wardrobe go-tos, versatile enough for work or play in classic silhouettes that still feel modern," she says.

colleeneitzen.co.za