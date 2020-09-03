Style alert with local design powerhouses
CLASSICAL COOL
SA fashion powerhouse Colleen Eitzen has launched a new website showcasing her timeless contemporary designs and an online store where you can purchase her daywear, occasion wear, vacation collection and accessories. Prospective buyers are aided by product descriptions, size guides and styling notes.
Eitzen eschews trends in favour of longevity. We’re loving her range of statement coats and wraps ideal for mid-season layering, prepping for spring by selecting stylish dresses and dreaming of summer while browsing the one-of-a-kind holiday wraps crafted from saris.
"I aim for equal parts fashion and function, luxury and liveability in my styles to create clothes that become wardrobe go-tos, versatile enough for work or play in classic silhouettes that still feel modern," she says.
BANG ON
Internationally renowned SA jewellery designer Kirsten Goss’s new collection has a crazy backstory. Goss and her family found themselves stranded on an island in the Seychelles for three months due to Covid and this organically inspired collection, called BANG-BANG, is the result.
"It was a surprise, Robinson Crusoe-esque situation. It had my creative juices running wild," she says. "The collection reflects the textures, rawness and visceral experiences of being so back to nature in a Creole, island setting, the masses of tropical and natural shapes like the wildly abundant fruit and vegetables; oceanic granite rock formations; coral reefs and lush verdant oversized jungle leaves and pods. It’s packed with precious colourful gems, nuggets of gold and lots of wonderfully natural formations."
For example, the Tong ring was inspired by the Aldabra tortoises in the garden, Goss says. "This reminds me of their beautiful legs and skin, with a little iolite for good measure and its peridot sister which reminded me of the sparkly eye of a hawksbill turtle coming up from the ocean bed." Along with these reptilian muses, the collection features elements of seabed, coralline beach sand, shell, driftwood, sea glass and the incredible lurid tropical colours of fish, bug and bird. Goss sees this as just the start of a much bigger collection developing from "this life-changing time in never-never-land".
