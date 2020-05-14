POP CULTURE: Crazy, cool stuff for you to know
The latest on the Met Gala glitz, the release of a new Twilight companion novel, Midnight Sun, and the ever-charming Elon Musk
Midnight Sun rising
It’s been 15 years since the first Twilight novel was released, but fans of the series were recently sent into a flurry of excitement when a mysterious countdown appeared on author Stephenie Meyer’s website. The multimillion-dollar best-selling book and film franchise chronicled the epic love story (or at least epic for its largely teenage fan base) between ingénue Bella Swan and her tortured vampire beau Edward Cullen.
It turns out the countdown was signalling a return for the author to her supernatural saga, with the release of a new Twilight companion novel, Midnight Sun. Told from the perspective of Cullen, the novel was originally set to be released in around 2008 when the unfinished manuscript was leaked online and never completed — leaving fans waiting over a decade for another melodramatic vampire fix.
Midnight Sun is set to be released on August 4, so dust off your "Team Edward" t-shirt and get ready for some nostalgic vampire action.
Met Gala glitz
The first Monday in May would normally see some of the world’s hot set throwing their glad rags on and walking the Met Gala red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The coronavirus put a stop to this year’s event, but that didn’t mean we had to miss out on all the fun and glamour.
Vogue magazine teamed up with Met Gala fashionista and performer Billy Porter to issue an Instagram challenge under the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. It dared homebound sartorial wannabees "to pay tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit" by recreating favourite looks from past Met Galas.
And boy, did the famous and not-so-famous rise to the challenge. With the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and a mannequin head, actress Mindy Kaling led the celebrity charge by recreating Jared Leto’s Met Gala 2019 Gucci look.
Then, with the help of some crafting supplies, household items and a spare child, dog or family member to act as model, the public served up some serious looks, recreating unforgettable past gala get-ups from Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to name just a few.
What’s in a name?
Just when you thought Elon Musk couldn’t get more eccentric, bam! Last week the billionaire tech entrepreneur became a dad again. He has five children already with his first wife, Justine Wilson. This little bundle of joy he produced with current partner Grimes, a Canadian singer. That’s more or less where the normality of this news ends. Not long after the birth, Musk announced his new son’s name, which is X Æ A-12.
Yup. We thought he was joking too. This unpronounceable identifier was later explained by the new mom on Twitter as the following:
"X, the unknown variable; Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence); A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but nonviolent; A = Archangel, my favourite song."
Soon after this post, the ever-charming Musk took to Twitter to correct Grimes, with a subtle "SR-71, but yes". Either way, we see a nickname in this kid’s future.