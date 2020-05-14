POP CULTURE: Crazy, cool stuff for you to know

Midnight Sun is set to be released on August 4, so dust off your "Team Edward" t-shirt and get ready for some nostalgic vampire action.

Met Gala glitz

The first Monday in May would normally see some of the world’s hot set throwing their glad rags on and walking the Met Gala red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The coronavirus put a stop to this year’s event, but that didn’t mean we had to miss out on all the fun and glamour.

Vogue magazine teamed up with Met Gala fashionista and performer Billy Porter to issue an Instagram challenge under the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. It dared homebound sartorial wannabees "to pay tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit" by recreating favourite looks from past Met Galas.

And boy, did the famous and not-so-famous rise to the challenge. With the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and a mannequin head, actress Mindy Kaling led the celebrity charge by recreating Jared Leto’s Met Gala 2019 Gucci look.

Then, with the help of some crafting supplies, household items and a spare child, dog or family member to act as model, the public served up some serious looks, recreating unforgettable past gala get-ups from Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to name just a few.