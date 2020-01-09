Cool trends for 2020

The book to read

There was mass literary hysteria when it was announced that Hilary Mantel’s last book in her trilogy about Thomas Cromwell would be released this year.

The Mirror & the Light (4th Estate) is out in March, which gives you two months to catch up on Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies. The latter was voted the best book of the 21st century (so far) by The Guardian last year — across both fiction and nonfiction, so no mean feat.

If you haven’t read the first two books in the trilogy you’ve got more than 1,000 pages to get through before the new release, so get cracking. Oh, and did we mention that Mantel got the Booker Prize for both of the first two books — could her new baby scoop the third?