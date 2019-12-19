Christmas gifts: lastminute.com

A perfect pair

Drop a little something on these gorgeous drop earrings from Tinsel (tinsel.co.za) and you’ll be supporting SA’s best contemporary jewellers too.

The smell of success

For the romantics in your life choose British classic brand Penhaligon’s Oud de Nil fragrance (available locally from Skins.co.za). For the modern crew, might we suggest new SA brand Apartment’s perfume called Page 128 Was Missing? The fragrances are both unisex. See aptaptapt.co for the latter’s stockists.

A gift that keeps on giving

Why not have flowers delivered to a loved one every week for the next few months to show you’re making the effort? Juleponline.co.za does classic boxes of blooms for R400-R470 a go.

Cooking up an idea

If you’ve been to much-loved London Indian food chain Dishoom — a high-end joint, not a takeaway — you’ll know why you should get its new cookbook (Bloomsbury Publishing). Likewise the first foray of Delish Sisters into publishing (Penguin Random House); these Durban siblings make food perfect for summer and sharing.