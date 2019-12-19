Christmas gifts: lastminute.com
Whether you’re in denial, lacking the inspiration or have left it a smidgen late, here are some gift ideas (of the item and experiential kind) to save you from the festive season giving-freeze
A good glass
Bubbly and whisky are grand, but why not consider a booze-free gift this year instead? Alcohol-free mixer Seedlip is delicious (it comes in a couple of flavours) and beautifully packaged.
Make a splash
Nothing says "timeless self-love" like a handsome addition to your own wrist. This Longines HydroConquest Ceramic Blue treat gets our vote.
A perfect pair
Drop a little something on these gorgeous drop earrings from Tinsel (tinsel.co.za) and you’ll be supporting SA’s best contemporary jewellers too.
The smell of success
For the romantics in your life choose British classic brand Penhaligon’s Oud de Nil fragrance (available locally from Skins.co.za). For the modern crew, might we suggest new SA brand Apartment’s perfume called Page 128 Was Missing? The fragrances are both unisex. See aptaptapt.co for the latter’s stockists.
A gift that keeps on giving
Why not have flowers delivered to a loved one every week for the next few months to show you’re making the effort? Juleponline.co.za does classic boxes of blooms for R400-R470 a go.
Cooking up an idea
If you’ve been to much-loved London Indian food chain Dishoom — a high-end joint, not a takeaway — you’ll know why you should get its new cookbook (Bloomsbury Publishing). Likewise the first foray of Delish Sisters into publishing (Penguin Random House); these Durban siblings make food perfect for summer and sharing.
High roller
Nothing says "I only turn left" like fancy luggage. A case in point is the #MY4810 Montblanc Nightflight Trolley (that’s retail talk for a suitcase). These lightweight polycarbonate lovelies now come in a silver version too.
Spa-tacular
Who doesn’t love a spa treatment? Giving a voucher to the brand new Marly spa will definitely get you into the good books. This luxury Camps Bay enclave offers stellar spoils that include 30-minute Ling Express Facials, created by Ling Chan, facialist to supermodels and stars. themarly.co.za
Hanging around
We’re mad about Waz Hanging Gardens and think they’d make a lovely living present. There are three options — gardens inspired by Africa in general, by the Amazon and by the Sahara. Go to wazoutdoor.com for more info.
Further than around the block
For the ultimate experiential gift, book your beloved a spot on Heather Moore’s block printing and fabric dyeing workshops in India. The founder of the coolest SA fabric brand, Skinny laMinx, will head to that country in April, in conjunction with tour operator Expedition Curiosity, for a week of exploration and creativity. For more info go to skinnylaminx.com
Wine and art
Buy someone 24 bottles of Steenberg wine and they will get instant year-long membership to the Steenberg Wine Club. As new members they will also get free membership to Cape Town art haven the Norval Foundation for 12 months. What a bonus! steenbergfarm.com
Give back
Go to @yocoshopthestreets on Instagram to support SA’s small businesses. Point of Sale company Yoco has created the Shop the Streets campaign and this online space to promote the vendors who use their product. Everything you see is up for grabs — and if you comment on why you like an item you could win it. The goods range from fantastic Ka Pa Tée teas to cool Mami Wata totes.