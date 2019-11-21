Switch on a gaming world of fun

The first thing that struck me when I picked up the new Nintendo Switch Lite is that it’s, well, light. The candy-coloured device is a lot daintier than its beloved older sibling. It’s smooth, like a well-worn river stone, and ergonomic, fitting happily in my hand and, more importantly, the hands of the next generation.

The joy of the original Nintendo Switch is its versatility. You can play it like a handheld device, but the console truly becomes ground-breaking when the controllers (called Joy-Cons) slide off the small, television-like screen and create a whole new world of play. The Joy-Cons can become part of a racing wheel; strapped to your hands, you can fling them around like you’re throwing a Poké ball, or they could even become two separate controllers so you can challenge your friends to Mario Kart on the go. The Lite can do none of this, and that is where its joy lies.

Nintendo may be known for many things, but for me, the brand’s unmovable pillar of fun in my childhood came in the form of the Game Boy. I still have my original see-through, blocky gaming system with its green pixelated screen. It transported me to magical worlds beyond the back of the car on road trips and at the table of "adult" dinners.