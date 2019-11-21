New wave of poetry explodes around the globe

The living word

A definition of poetry may, then, be straightforward: poetry can be created by anyone with the courage to wear their heart on their sleeve, and to put that onto a page.

Or declaim it on a stage. Performance poetry is also thriving. An amalgamation of literary and performance arts, the spoken-word format may incorporate choreographed movements or rhythmic music accompaniment such as hip-hop — manoeuvres which sometimes stretch a flexible definition of poetry.

There is some meritorious poetry within the morass. On the YouTube channel of US publisher Button Poetry, Sabrina Benaim proclaims her anguish while performing Explaining My Depression to My Mother: "I am sleepwalking on an ocean of happiness I cannot baptise myself in / Mom says happy is a decision / But my happy is as hollow as a pinpricked egg, as high as a fever that will not break / And then Mom flat-out asks me if I am afraid of dying / No, I am afraid of living."

Her performance ends with a heart-breaking sigh. Perhaps this is powerful, eloquent theatre rather than elegant poetry. But it’s impossible not to be moved.

"Slam" competitions are a punchy subset of performance poetry. Slam poetry is often improvised, always opinionated, and intoned with exhorting inflections which frequently cannot mask shallow content. Passionate poetry still requires the root of thoughtful composition; the late, esteemed literary critic Harold Bloom loathed the movement, calling it "rant and nonsense … [it] isn’t even silly; it is the death of art". But slams encompass raw poetic purity, and their underlying principle is to challenge the very concept of hierarchical, authorised literary value judgments. Pioneering American slam poet Bob Holman considers the derivative a form of activism, and that slam poetry "gives a depth to the nation’s dialogue that you don’t hear on the floor of Congress".